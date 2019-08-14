Group for preparing first meeting of Rada to receive proposals on members of Rada committees before Aug 19

Until the morning of August 19 the parliamentary group for preparing the first plenary meeting of the 9th Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada is to receive proposals on members of parliamentary committees.

"The working subgroups will work out proposals, after that we will meet at 4 p.m. on August 15, Thursday, and support or not support the quantitative composition, issues of supervision and the names of the committees, which we will propose as a group for preparing the first plenary meeting of the 9th Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada," Dmytro Razumkov, elected MP from the Servant of the People Party, said, presiding at a meeting of the group on Wednesday.

"Until 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19, political parties [can] submit proposals regarding the composition of future committees of the Verkhovna Rada," he said.

According to Razumkov, on August 20 at noon a meeting of the first subgroup of the parliamentary group for preparing the first Rada plenary meeting will take place, or a meeting of the group itself.

This is the agenda of the group's work approved for the coming week.