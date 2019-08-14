Demining teams find 35 explosives in Stanytsia Luhanska during one day

Demining teams of the Emergencies Service of Ukraine continue demining the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska: in the past 24 hours they found and destroyed 35 explosives.

"A total of 0.83 ha of the territory of the area was inspected and 35 explosives were found and destroyed there: nine artillery shells, seven mortar mines and 19 hand grenades," the main department of the Emergencies Service in Luhansk region reported on Wednesday.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, on July 7, visited the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska and announced his intention to restore the destroyed bridge using which people cross the contact line and which it is planned to restore if to the truce is observed.

On July 31, at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in the Donbas, the parties agreed to begin clearance of territories adjacent to the bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska from August 1.