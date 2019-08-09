New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, of the 9th convocation will deal with economic issues first, MP-elect from the Servant of the People Party, possible first deputy speaker of the parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"The issues that we should consider first of all are issues of fulfilling promises and launching the economy of Ukraine. This is issue number one. After that, we will move on to politically shape both society and government. But we have very little time to launch economic and other processes in the state," Stefanchuk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

He says there are bills that the Servant of the People team has developed, and bills that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky introduced in the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation.

It is also necessary to hammer out an approach to the bills that will be transferred from the previous parliament to the new one, he said.

Meanwhile, he added that the Servant of the People Party would define a set of bills designed to amend the Constitution of Ukraine.

Servant of the People also has proposals as for changing the regulatory procedures in the Verkhovna Rada, he said.