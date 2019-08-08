Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova has called on representatives of international society to help facilitate the release of seriously ill citizen of Ukraine Edem Bekirov jailed in Crimea occupied by Russia.

"Today, the so-called 'Supreme Court of the Republic of Crimea' will consider a decision to extend the preventive measure in the form of detention to seriously ill citizen of Ukraine Edem Bekirov. His further detention in a jail, not allowing the visit of an independent doctor, the lack of adequate treatment, and the probable transportation to Krasnoperekopsk could have fatal consequences for his life," she wrote on Thursday morning on Facebook.

Denisova said that the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, which oblige the government of the Russian Federation to immediately place Bekirov in a hospital and provide him with proper examination and treatment, as well as allow independent doctors to visit him, are not executed, as well as numerous appeals from her and her lawyers.

"I urge plenipotentiaries of the international community to prevent the further detention of Eden Bekirov in jail and to take measures to implement the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights to save the life of a person," the Ukrainian ombudsman wrote.

As reported, Crimean Tatar activist Bekirov, who was illegally detained in the Simferopol pretrial detention center, was forced to testify against Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov, national leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Jemilev, and director of the ATR TV channel Lenur Islyamov.

Bekirov is one of the Crimean Tatar civil activists in the village of Novo-Oleksiyivka. His wife Gulnara is a member of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People.

He is accused under Part 2 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, their main parts, ammunition).