10:17 08.08.2019

Russia-led forces violate truce in Donbas ten times, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces mounted ten attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, no Ukrainian soldiers reported as killed or wounded in action, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On August 7, armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire ten times... Over the past day, no casualties were recorded," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Thursday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the enemy mounted four attacks at the positions of the Joint Forces, in particular, twice near Vodiane, as well as Lebedynske, using small arms, and near Novotroitske, using an easel anti-tank grenade launcher.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever tactical group, the enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times near Luhansk using an automatic grenade launcher, twice near Yuzhne using an anti-tank grenade launcher, a heavy machine gun and small arms, near Novozvanivka using an anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms, in the area of Zaitseve using an automatic grenade launcher and sniper weapons, and near Krymske using grenade launchers of various systems and a heavy machine gun.

"From the beginning of this day, the enemy twice shelled the positions of the Joint Forces in the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group near Bohdanivka using an anti-tank grenade launcher, and near Vodiane using small arms," the headquarters added.

