Facts

09:50 06.08.2019

Ukraine, U.S. sign memo of understanding on search for POW, MIA

1 min read
Ukraine, U.S. sign memo of understanding on search for POW, MIA

A ceremony of signing a memorandum of understanding between the Defense Ministry of Ukraine and the U.S. Defense POW/MIA (prisoner of war/missed in action) Accounting Agency was held at the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States, the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has reported.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Valeriy Chaly and Agency Director Kelly McKeague.

"The memorandum is the result of two years of work of the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States together with American partners in preparing the necessary regulatory framework that allows the search in Ukraine and the return to the United States of American soldiers who disappeared during the second World War. Now this is the third memorandum of understanding, which is signed between the central executive authorities of Ukraine and the U.S. Department of Defense on this issue," the Embassy of Ukraine in the U.S. said on Facebook.

The memorandum provides for the exchange of experience with the American side on the peculiarities of search for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other defense structures who were missing and captured during the ongoing armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

Tags: #usa #memorandum #chaly
