Facts

11:50 05.08.2019

Sentence against five persons involved in Handziuk murder case takes effect

1 min read
Sentence against five persons involved in Handziuk murder case takes effect

The sentence against five persons implicated in an attack on Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk, who are to be imprisoned, has taken effect, spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Larysa Sarhan, has said.

"The sentence of the Pokrovsky district court of Dnipropetrovsk region, according to which five people were sentenced to imprisonment for committing an attack on Handziuk, entered into legal force and was accepted for execution," Sarhan wrote in her Twitter account on Monday.

As reported, on July 31, 2018, an unknown person poured sulfuric acid on Handziuk near her home in Kherson. She was taken to a local hospital, transferred to a Kyiv hospital and died of complications on November 4.

Law-enforcement agencies detained five suspects in the attack.

Tags: #handziuk
Interfax-Ukraine
