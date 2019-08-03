Facts

17:05 03.08.2019

Head of Kyiv's district administrative court, three more judges served notice of suspicion

Chairman of Kyiv's District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk has been notified that he is suspected of interfering in the activities of the High Qualification Commission of Judges and other possible crimes.

Spokesperson of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine Maryna Khomenko said at a briefing on Friday that along with Vovk, judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court Ihor Pohrybnychenko, Yevhen Ablov and judge of Suvorov District Court of Odesa Ivan Shepytko arrived and the notices of suspicion were handed to them too.

"At the moment, notices of suspicion were served to them, interrogations are continuing in accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code," Khomenko said.

According to Khomenko, Deputy Prosecutor General Serhiy Kiz plans to appeal to the High Council of Justice, as well as to court with a motion to remove these judges from their posts and to select a preventive measure for them.

She said that next week Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko will hold a meeting and hear the prosecutors and investigators in this case.

Tags: #prosecutor_general #vovk #court #lutsenko
