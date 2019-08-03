Facts

14:51 03.08.2019

Zelensky hopes MPs from Servant of the People Party to work effectively

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he counts on effective work of newly elected lawmakers from the Servant of the People Party, and if any violation in its activities is revealed, he promised to suppress it.

"We want them [lawmakers] to understand that they have such a serious responsibility, because the people of Ukraine gave them the opportunity of being members of parliament... They have such a responsibility that they do not even have the right not to go to work or to call and agree on something, or some serious uncles or women will offer them something – they must not think about it," he told reporters in Truskavets, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine "what he talked about with future members of parliament from the Servant of the People Party."

At the same time, Zelensky said that he did not want and would not influence the party, the Verkhovna Rada, but "if such rumors reach us, then we will have a very serious conversation with all the lawmakers."

Asked by Interfax-Ukraine whether he knows all the parliamentarians from the future faction, Zelensky said: "I know everyone, in general; I know most of them."

As for the majority parliamentarians, he said that he got acquainted with their profiles and talked to them "a couple of times."

