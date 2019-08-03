Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 12 times in past 24 hours, two WIA reported – Ukraine's JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 12 attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported on Saturday morning.

"On August 2, the enemy violated the ceasefire ten times. The Russia-led armed groups and its mercenaries fired on the positions of our units with grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms. In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the enemy shelled the JFO positions four times: near Novoselivka 2 – using a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher; twice near Bohdanivka – using anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns; near Pavlopil – using small arms... Over the past day as a result of enemy shelling, one soldier was injured," the headquarters of the JFO said in a statement on its page in the Facebook social network.

Also, the following settlements were exposed to shelling: Nyzhnioteple, Luhanske, Yuzhne, and Svitlodarsk.

"From the beginning of this day, the enemy fired at the positions of the Joint Forces twice. In the area of responsibility of the Sever tactical group, the enemy fired at the positions of the Joint Forces: near Krymske – using small arms; near Mayorske – using an under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms. As a result of the enemy's shelling one soldier was injured," JFO HQ said.

The JFO units reliably control the enemy on the contact line, while observing the ceasefire.