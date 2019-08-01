Chief prosecutor Lutsenko on his vacation in Provence: Mountains, grapes, lavender, sea and friends

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said he vacationed in Provence, a historical and cultural region in southeastern France.

"I'm back after a 10-day vacation in Provence. An incredible atmosphere of simplicity and beauty. Mountains, grapes, lavender, the sea. And friends," he said on Facebook on Thursday.

Replying to a Facebook post by Member of Parliament Serhiy Leshchenko about evidence that "Lutsenko and his wife were spotted in July at a fashionable hotel in the French town of Gordes," Lutsenko said: "And enemies who habitually lie about the hotels in which I supposedly stayed… Actually dined there :)"

Lutsenko also shared pictures from Provence.