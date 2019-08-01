Facts

14:37 01.08.2019

Chief prosecutor Lutsenko on his vacation in Provence: Mountains, grapes, lavender, sea and friends

1 min read
Chief prosecutor Lutsenko on his vacation in Provence: Mountains, grapes, lavender, sea and friends

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said he vacationed in Provence, a historical and cultural region in southeastern France.

"I'm back after a 10-day vacation in Provence. An incredible atmosphere of simplicity and beauty. Mountains, grapes, lavender, the sea. And friends," he said on Facebook on Thursday.

Replying to a Facebook post by Member of Parliament Serhiy Leshchenko about evidence that "Lutsenko and his wife were spotted in July at a fashionable hotel in the French town of Gordes," Lutsenko said: "And enemies who habitually lie about the hotels in which I supposedly stayed… Actually dined there :)"

Lutsenko also shared pictures from Provence.

Tags: #france #lutsenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:02 20.07.2019
Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

15:43 13.07.2019
NABU summons Lutsenko for questioning on July 15 – Sarhan

NABU summons Lutsenko for questioning on July 15 – Sarhan

18:55 08.07.2019
SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

15:35 08.07.2019
PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

12:26 02.07.2019
Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

14:03 29.06.2019
Cabinet negotiating on joint Ukrainian-French production of patrol boats in Ukraine for needs of Ukraine's Border Service

Cabinet negotiating on joint Ukrainian-French production of patrol boats in Ukraine for needs of Ukraine's Border Service

17:16 19.06.2019
Ukraine to arrest Kharchenko suspected in MH17 flight tragedy – Lutsenko

Ukraine to arrest Kharchenko suspected in MH17 flight tragedy – Lutsenko

15:30 18.06.2019
Klimkin considers Zelensky's visit to Paris, Berlin 'armed reconnaissance'

Klimkin considers Zelensky's visit to Paris, Berlin 'armed reconnaissance'

13:10 18.06.2019
Zelensky for activating economic ties with France, supports 'Anna de Kyiv. Third Millennium' cultural project

Zelensky for activating economic ties with France, supports 'Anna de Kyiv. Third Millennium' cultural project

10:30 18.06.2019
Zelensky invites Macron to Kyiv

Zelensky invites Macron to Kyiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

Sporadic ceasefire violations in Donbas not a breach of agreements, political speculation unwarranted

CEC head Slipachuk hopes final results of parliamentary elections to be announced by Aug 5

LATEST

Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

Police discover large cache of weapons in Luhansk region

British Ambassador Judith Gough completes her 4-year tour in Ukraine

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

Denisova summoned to PGO for questioning

Hnutove checkpoint resumes operations, more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid from ICRC heading to ORDLO

Zelensky fires SBU head in Zaporizhia region Khilko

Rozenko doesn't intend to remain uninvolved in political life after completion of work in government

Court twice refuses to arrest Yushchenko's houses, café and land in Bezradychi

President calls for speeding up road maintenance in Cherkasy region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD