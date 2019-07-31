Ex-employee of Interior Ministry collects info about political, economic situation in Zaporizhia on instructions of Russia's FSB – SBU

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed an ex-employee of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine from Zaporizhia, who collected intelligence information on instructions from the FSB of the Russian Federation.

"The operatives of the Ukrainian special services established that a resident of Zaporizhia, a former employee of the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, while in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, was recruited by an officer of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation. On the instructions of the "curator," the agent, through personal contacts, collected intelligence information about the socio-political and socio-economic situation in Zaporizhia. He handed over the received information to the representative of the foreign special service when traveling to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea under the pretext of allegedly resolving family issues," the press service of the SBU said on Wednesday.

Investigative and operational actions continue.

The SBU reminds that, according to Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason), a citizen of Ukraine is exempted from criminal liability if he has not committed a criminal task of a foreign state, foreign organization or their representatives and voluntarily informed the state authorities of Ukraine about his connection with them and the assignment.