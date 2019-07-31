No casualties reported amid two enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces on Tuesday mounted two attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past day, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On July 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine adhered to the established ceasefire regime, while the armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ban on the use of any weapons. In the Pivnich (North) sector, the enemy made an attack from grenade launchers of various systems on the positions of the JFO near Luhanske. No casualties among Ukrainian soldiers were recorded," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"From Wednesday midnight, Russia-led forces attacked Ukrainian positions once near the village of Pisky in the Skhid (East) sector, using a rifle-attached grenade launcher," it said.

Joint Forces reliably control the enemy along the contact line, while adhering to the ceasefire.