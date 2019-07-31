Facts

09:46 31.07.2019

No casualties reported amid two enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
No casualties reported amid two enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces on Tuesday mounted two attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past day, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On July 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine adhered to the established ceasefire regime, while the armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ban on the use of any weapons. In the Pivnich (North) sector, the enemy made an attack from grenade launchers of various systems on the positions of the JFO near Luhanske. No casualties among Ukrainian soldiers were recorded," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"From Wednesday midnight, Russia-led forces attacked Ukrainian positions once near the village of Pisky in the Skhid (East) sector, using a rifle-attached grenade launcher," it said.

Joint Forces reliably control the enemy along the contact line, while adhering to the ceasefire.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:14 30.07.2019
Ukraine's JFO HQ reports three enemy attacks, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in IED blast in Donbas on July 29

Ukraine's JFO HQ reports three enemy attacks, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in IED blast in Donbas on July 29

14:55 27.07.2019
Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

09:49 26.07.2019
Ceasefire violated once in JFO zone in Donbas with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded - HQ

Ceasefire violated once in JFO zone in Donbas with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded - HQ

11:25 24.07.2019
JFO HQ reports one enemy attack on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day

JFO HQ reports one enemy attack on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day

10:35 23.07.2019
No attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past 24 hours

No attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past 24 hours

10:33 23.07.2019
Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

13:29 22.07.2019
No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

09:27 21.07.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:49 20.07.2019
Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

17:10 19.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky introduces new Cherkasy governor

Zaporizhia Mayor Buriak called for questioning by SBU as witness – media

Lukashenko, Zelensky agree on reciprocal visits

Prystaiko remains the only candidate for Ukrainian FM - presidential aide

Poroshenko's lawyer denies existence of suspicions against his client

LATEST

Zelensky introduces new Cherkasy governor

Zaporizhia Mayor Buriak called for questioning by SBU as witness – media

Lukashenko, Zelensky agree on reciprocal visits

NSDC discusses proposals to draft state budget 2020

Prystaiko remains the only candidate for Ukrainian FM - presidential aide

Ex-employee of Interior Ministry collects info about political, economic situation in Zaporizhia on instructions of Russia's FSB – SBU

Russia violates all provisions of Intl Covenant on Civil, Political Rights in Crimea - human rights activists

Poroshenko criticizes SBI for leaking information

Servant of the People, Sharij Party most supported by young people, Opposition Bloc by pensioners – National Exit Poll

Klitschko, Giuliani in New York discuss importance of developing local self-government

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD