Ukraine's JFO HQ reports three enemy attacks, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in IED blast in Donbas on July 29

Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters has reported about three enemy attacks and one Ukrainian soldier wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on Monday, July 29.

"Armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire three times. They used an 82mm mortars, banned under the Minsk peace agreements, in one instance," the JFO HQ said on Facebook in a morning update on Tuesday, July 30.

"The enemy also opened fire on Ukrainian defenders from an infantry rocket flamethrower and a large-caliber machine gun. One soldier was injured in a blast of an unknown explosive device set by an enemy subversive group," it said.

In the Skhid (East) sector, the enemy used the infantry rocket flamethrower to attack Ukraine's Joint Forces deployed near the village of Kamianka, while the 82mm mortar was used near the village of Hnutove and the large-caliber machine gun near the village of Vodiane.

"Since the beginning of the day today, the enemy has attacked JFO positions once," the HQ said.

In particular, enemy fighters shelled Ukrainian positions once, using grenade launchers of various systems near the village of Luhanske in the Pivnich (North) sector.