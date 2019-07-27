Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

Russia-controlled forces breached the ceasefire regime, opening fire on Ukrainian positions in one occasion, thus wounding Ukrainian serviceman, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has reported.

In the Luhansk sector, the invaders shelled Ukraine's forces from an automatic grenade launcher near the settlement of Krymske after 4:00, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"As a result of the shelling, a Ukrainian soldier was wounded. He was taken to a military mobile hospital, our defender's health condition is satisfactory," it says.