PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

Head of the Office of Special Investigations of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine Serhiy Horbatiuk has said that during the investigation of the cases of Maidan events, judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court (KDAC) were checked for involvement in the commission of crimes, these are active judges.

"Effectively, the Court, primarily its senior members, is systemically interfering in the consideration of the cases by courts. Not only in the consideration of the cases, but it is also interfering with the work of other state authorities and supreme government bodies, such as the Constitutional Court, ministries, agencies, courts, which we estimate constitutes a threat to our national security because out of court, one could say decisions are being taken manually," Horbatiuk said at a briefing on Friday.

The Prosecutor General's Office and the National Anti-corruption Bureau conducted searches at the KDAC, he said.

To support his claims Horbatiuk showed journalists footage of audio conversations ostensibly with the KDAC senior judges.

The video shows KDAC chief Pavlo Vovk instructing lawyers and judges to resolve matters with the High Qualification Commission of Judges.

"Vovk's plan involved officers from the SBI [State Bureau of Investigation] as well as KDAC judges," the video caption said.

His unlawful actions were aimed at thwarting the qualification and evaluation of KDAC judges, the video said.