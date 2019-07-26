Ceasefire violated once in JFO zone in Donbas with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded - HQ

Russia-led mercenaries have violated the ceasefire regime once over the past day, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"In the Pivnich (North) sector, the enemy fired at the positions of the JFO from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and a large-caliber machine gun near the village of Prychepylivka. As a result of the enemy shelling, one soldier has been injured," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Friday

Since Friday midnight, no attacks on the JFO positions have been recorded.