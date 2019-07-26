Facts

09:49 26.07.2019

Ceasefire violated once in JFO zone in Donbas with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded - HQ

1 min read

Russia-led mercenaries have violated the ceasefire regime once over the past day, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"In the Pivnich (North) sector, the enemy fired at the positions of the JFO from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and a large-caliber machine gun near the village of Prychepylivka. As a result of the enemy shelling, one soldier has been injured," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Friday

Since Friday midnight, no attacks on the JFO positions have been recorded.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:25 24.07.2019
JFO HQ reports one enemy attack on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day

JFO HQ reports one enemy attack on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day

10:35 23.07.2019
No attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past 24 hours

No attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past 24 hours

10:33 23.07.2019
Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

13:29 22.07.2019
No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

09:27 21.07.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:49 20.07.2019
Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

17:10 19.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

09:27 16.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded in Donbas on July 15

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded in Donbas on July 15

11:13 15.07.2019
Russia-occupation forces make local resident cross mined territory – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces make local resident cross mined territory – JFO HQ

10:43 12.07.2019
One KIA, two WIA amid 24 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, two WIA amid 24 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danyliuk invites members of American Chamber of Commerce to develop national security strategy

PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

Klitschko brothers file suit against 1+1 TV to defend honor

Bogdan Motors seeks protection from G7 ambassadors, EBA against NABU pressure

Investigators suspect illegal activities among Kyiv District Administration Court judges

LATEST

Danyliuk invites members of American Chamber of Commerce to develop national security strategy

PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

Klitschko brothers file suit against 1+1 TV to defend honor

Bogdan Motors seeks protection from G7 ambassadors, EBA against NABU pressure

Investigators suspect illegal activities among Kyiv District Administration Court judges

Denisova asks new head of UN mission on human rights in Ukraine to assist in transfer of prisoners from ORDO

Latest successful tests of Vilkha rocket system held in Odesa region on Thursday – NSDC

Ukrainian PGO's actions on Moscow's extradition requests contradicts position of persecuted Ukrainians in Russia – human rights activists

NABU, PGO searching Kyiv's District Administration Court due to possible criminal offenses by court's head, number of judges

Cabinet to submit to NSDC proposals on expanding sanctions list of enterprises involved in illegal mining within Ukrainian shelf

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD