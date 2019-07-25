Facts

14:55 25.07.2019

Razumkov: First Rada meeting of 9th convocation may be held in late August, early September

The first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation may be held in late August - early September because of the possible delay in summarizing the extraordinary parliamentary elections, said head of the Servant of the People Party, parliamentary Dmytro Razumkov.

"I hope that it will happen at the end of August - the beginning of September. The option, that was proposed by the president, 24th [of August, on Ukraine's Independence Day] is optimistic. But let's see how events will take place. Specific final date is not defined," he said in comments to the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Kyiv on Thursday after the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with elected deputies from the Servant of the People Party.

"It depends on the Central Election Commission when they finish counting the votes. For the sake of justice, it should be noted that today there are risks that the hearings are being held and the process can be delayed as much as possible," the politician said.

At the same time, he stressed that this is an objective reality, and not an attempt on the part of the CEC to delay the process.

"This is due to the real problems that are occurring in the districts - there is a recount of votes, judicial review," said Razumkov, adding that the working group will start preparing the first meeting of the newly elected parliament after the announcement of the results of snap parliamentary elections.

The extraordinary parliamentary elections were held on July 21.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #razumkov
