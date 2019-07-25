Facts

10:20 25.07.2019

CEC counts 99.85% of ballots by Thurs morning

1 min read
CEC counts 99.85% of ballots by Thurs morning

The Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation will have in its composition on lists: the Servant of the People party with 43.17% of the supportive vote, the Opposition Platform - For Life - 13.03%, Batkivschyna - 8.18%, European Solidarity - 8.10% and Holos - 5.82%, according to the results of 99.85% of electronic protocols processed by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to CEC figures published on Thursday morning, parties that are currently not passing the 5% election threshold are the Radical Party (4.01%), the Strength and Honor Party (3.82%), the Opposition Bloc (3.03%), and the Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy Party (2.41%).

Sharij Party has received 2.23% of the vote, the Svoboda Party - 2.15% of the vote and the Civil Position Party - 1.04%.

Samopomich (0.65%) and the Green Party (0.64%) are garnering less than 1% of the vote.

Tags: #ballots #cec #elections
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:51 25.07.2019
Volker, Tymoshenko discuss results of parliamentary elections, reforms implementation

Volker, Tymoshenko discuss results of parliamentary elections, reforms implementation

13:03 25.07.2019
CEC will do everything possible in order to announce results of Rada election within 15 days

CEC will do everything possible in order to announce results of Rada election within 15 days

18:42 24.07.2019
Belarusian Election, Civil codes to be translated into Belarusian

Belarusian Election, Civil codes to be translated into Belarusian

13:29 24.07.2019
UWC Mission notes various disinformation narratives during Ukraine's Parliamentary Election through traditional, social media outside of Ukraine

UWC Mission notes various disinformation narratives during Ukraine's Parliamentary Election through traditional, social media outside of Ukraine

09:44 24.07.2019
Servant of the People leads the poll with 43.17% of votes according to 99.37% of e-protocols processed by CEC

Servant of the People leads the poll with 43.17% of votes according to 99.37% of e-protocols processed by CEC

09:21 24.07.2019
Parliamentary elections show commitment of Ukrainian people to democratic ideals – U.S. Dept of State

Parliamentary elections show commitment of Ukrainian people to democratic ideals – U.S. Dept of State

18:21 23.07.2019
Batkivschyna retains 3rd place in Ukrainian parliamentary elections after 97% of votes counted

Batkivschyna retains 3rd place in Ukrainian parliamentary elections after 97% of votes counted

16:35 23.07.2019
Parliamentary elections well administered overall, despite minor violations

Parliamentary elections well administered overall, despite minor violations

15:45 23.07.2019
More than 20 agrarian businessmen pass to Rada

More than 20 agrarian businessmen pass to Rada

15:42 23.07.2019
Zelensky congratulates Johnson on his election as UK's PM, says looking forward to their first meeting

Zelensky congratulates Johnson on his election as UK's PM, says looking forward to their first meeting

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko says SBI materials could find their way to Russia

Russian ombudsman asks Ukrainian counterpart to look into Russian tanker's detention, find out crew composition

Poroshenko arrives for questioning at SBI

Razumkov: First Rada meeting of 9th convocation may be held in late August, early September

Russian tanker NEYMA that blocked Ukrainian naval ships in Kerch Strait detained - SBU

LATEST

Poroshenko says SBI materials could find their way to Russia

E-bracelet put on Yefremov

Russian ombudsman asks Ukrainian counterpart to look into Russian tanker's detention, find out crew composition

Poroshenko arrives for questioning at SBI

Razumkov: First Rada meeting of 9th convocation may be held in late August, early September

Russian tanker NEYMA that blocked Ukrainian naval ships in Kerch Strait detained - SBU

High Council of Justice sacks judge who closed case against Kernes

Groysman counts on speedy convening of first Rada meeting, formation of new Cabinet

No one in Klitschko's team receives official documents about his dismissal as Kyiv City Administration head

Vakarchuk elected Holos Party head to replace Yulia Klymenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD