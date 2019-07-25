CEC counts 99.85% of ballots by Thurs morning

The Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation will have in its composition on lists: the Servant of the People party with 43.17% of the supportive vote, the Opposition Platform - For Life - 13.03%, Batkivschyna - 8.18%, European Solidarity - 8.10% and Holos - 5.82%, according to the results of 99.85% of electronic protocols processed by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to CEC figures published on Thursday morning, parties that are currently not passing the 5% election threshold are the Radical Party (4.01%), the Strength and Honor Party (3.82%), the Opposition Bloc (3.03%), and the Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy Party (2.41%).

Sharij Party has received 2.23% of the vote, the Svoboda Party - 2.15% of the vote and the Civil Position Party - 1.04%.

Samopomich (0.65%) and the Green Party (0.64%) are garnering less than 1% of the vote.