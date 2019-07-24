Facts

17:54 24.07.2019

No one in Klitschko's team receives official documents about his dismissal as Kyiv City Administration head

1 min read
No one in Klitschko's team receives official documents about his dismissal as Kyiv City Administration head

Members of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko's team have said they are not surprised by the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dismiss him from the post of Kyiv City State Administration head, but say they have not received any official correspondence about this.

"We have not received any official documents, including letters or notices. Everything we have seen is a screenshot of a letter (of Presidential Office head Andriy Bohdan) circulated on the Internet-based media. There is nothing surprising about this. They had declared such intentions earlier," Klitschko's Press Secretary Oksana Zinovieva told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday.

Tags: #klitschko #kyiv
