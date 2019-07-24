Court turns down Culture Ministry's appeal on decision to halt renaming of UOC (MP)

Ukraine's 6th Administrative Court of Appeal has refused to satisfy the request of the Culture Ministry in the case on halting the renaming of Ukraine's Orthodox Church (Moscow-Patriarchate).

On July 22, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal held a court hearing on the appeal of the Ministry of Culture against the ruling of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv of April 22, 2019, which satisfied the motion of the Kyiv Metropolis UOC (MP), the website of the Legal Department of the UOC (MP) said.

"... the appellate court refused to the Ministry of Culture and left in force the decision of the district court, which prohibited the state registration authorities to conduct any registration actions and records regarding the UOC(MP), including making new entries in the Unified State Register," the report says.

As reported, on December 20, 2018, parliament adopted a law obliging the UOC-MP to indicate in its name that it belongs to the Russian Orthodox Church. On December 22, 2018, the ex-President Petro Poroshenko signed the bill into law.

On April 22, 2019, the Kyiv District Administrative Court satisfied the motion of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC (MP) to secure a lawsuit in a case on cancelling the order of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, according to which the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC (MP) should amend its name.

The Ministry of Culture appealed the decision.