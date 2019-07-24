Facts

12:36 24.07.2019

Court turns down Culture Ministry's appeal on decision to halt renaming of UOC (MP)

2 min read
Court turns down Culture Ministry's appeal on decision to halt renaming of UOC (MP)

Ukraine's 6th Administrative Court of Appeal has refused to satisfy the request of the Culture Ministry in the case on halting the renaming of Ukraine's Orthodox Church (Moscow-Patriarchate).

On July 22, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal held a court hearing on the appeal of the Ministry of Culture against the ruling of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv of April 22, 2019, which satisfied the motion of the Kyiv Metropolis UOC (MP), the website of the Legal Department of the UOC (MP) said.

"... the appellate court refused to the Ministry of Culture and left in force the decision of the district court, which prohibited the state registration authorities to conduct any registration actions and records regarding the UOC(MP), including making new entries in the Unified State Register," the report says.

As reported, on December 20, 2018, parliament adopted a law obliging the UOC-MP to indicate in its name that it belongs to the Russian Orthodox Church. On December 22, 2018, the ex-President Petro Poroshenko signed the bill into law.

On April 22, 2019, the Kyiv District Administrative Court satisfied the motion of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC (MP) to secure a lawsuit in a case on cancelling the order of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, according to which the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC (MP) should amend its name.

The Ministry of Culture appealed the decision.

Tags: #uoc_mp #culture_ministry #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:20 24.07.2019
Ukrainian MFA calls on intl community to condemn decision of Russian Supreme Court in relation to Pavlo Hryb

Ukrainian MFA calls on intl community to condemn decision of Russian Supreme Court in relation to Pavlo Hryb

16:34 23.07.2019
Court in London starts considering PrivatBank appeal in dispute with ex-owners

Court in London starts considering PrivatBank appeal in dispute with ex-owners

15:45 23.07.2019
Ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk sues blogger Schneider to defend honor, dignity

Ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk sues blogger Schneider to defend honor, dignity

10:51 23.07.2019
Court in Ukraine allows Oschadbank to recover from Russia over $1.1 bln in damages due to annexation of Crimea

Court in Ukraine allows Oschadbank to recover from Russia over $1.1 bln in damages due to annexation of Crimea

10:04 23.07.2019
Court changes restraint measure for ex-leader of pro-Yanukovych party Yefremov from custody to house arrest

Court changes restraint measure for ex-leader of pro-Yanukovych party Yefremov from custody to house arrest

08:12 21.07.2019
Supreme Court upholds CEC appeal on cancellation of registration of MP Onyshchenko as parliamentary candidate for Rada elections

Supreme Court upholds CEC appeal on cancellation of registration of MP Onyshchenko as parliamentary candidate for Rada elections

14:55 20.07.2019
Opposition Platform-For Life demands that Vyshinsky be released from custody

Opposition Platform-For Life demands that Vyshinsky be released from custody

16:25 19.07.2019
Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until Sept 19

Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until Sept 19

15:39 19.07.2019
Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

13:25 17.07.2019
Moscow court extends arrests of first six out of 24 Ukrainian sailors for 3 months

Moscow court extends arrests of first six out of 24 Ukrainian sailors for 3 months

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Denisova claims negotiations with Russia underway on return of Ukrainian POW sailors

No investigative actions against Poroshenko scheduled in SBI - European Solidarity

SBI director hopes Poroshenko will come in for questioning on Thurs, July 25

G7 Ambassadors, EU and NATO ready to support implementation of reform program declared by Zelensky - meeting with Zelensky

Ex-Party of Regions leader Yefremov leaves pretrial detention facility, intends to clear his name

LATEST

Belarusian Election, Civil codes to be translated into Belarusian

No one in Klitschko's team receives official documents about his dismissal as Kyiv City Administration head

Vakarchuk elected Holos Party head to replace Yulia Klymenko

NABU investigating possible embezzlement during construction of 'Klitschko bridge,' quality of work

Denisova claims negotiations with Russia underway on return of Ukrainian POW sailors

No investigative actions against Poroshenko scheduled in SBI - European Solidarity

SBI director hopes Poroshenko will come in for questioning on Thurs, July 25

G7 Ambassadors, EU and NATO ready to support implementation of reform program declared by Zelensky - meeting with Zelensky

Ex-Party of Regions leader Yefremov leaves pretrial detention facility, intends to clear his name

Ukraine handed over 64 convicts kept in ORLO for punishment - Justice ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD