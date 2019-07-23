Facts

15:42 23.07.2019

Zelensky congratulates Johnson on his election as UK's PM, says looking forward to their first meeting

1 min read
Zelensky congratulates Johnson on his election as UK's PM, says looking forward to their first meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Boris Johnson on his election as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, adding that he is looking forward to their first meeting.

"I sincerely congratulate Boris Johnson on his election as UK Prime Minister! I wish him all the success on his new post. I look forward to our first meeting and remain resolute to foster Ukraine-UK relations," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Former head of the British Foreign Ministry, Boris Johnson, was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party of Great Britain on Tuesday, July 23 following a vote. As a result, from Wednesday, July 24, Johnson is expected to succeed Teresa May as British Prime Minister.

Tags: #zelensky #elections #johnson
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:39 23.07.2019
Dismissal of several ambassadors shows Zelensky cares about foreign policy – ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky

Dismissal of several ambassadors shows Zelensky cares about foreign policy – ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky

18:21 23.07.2019
Batkivschyna retains 3rd place in Ukrainian parliamentary elections after 97% of votes counted

Batkivschyna retains 3rd place in Ukrainian parliamentary elections after 97% of votes counted

16:35 23.07.2019
Parliamentary elections well administered overall, despite minor violations

Parliamentary elections well administered overall, despite minor violations

15:45 23.07.2019
More than 20 agrarian businessmen pass to Rada

More than 20 agrarian businessmen pass to Rada

15:32 23.07.2019
Riaboshapka considered as one of candidates for prosecutor general of Ukraine

Riaboshapka considered as one of candidates for prosecutor general of Ukraine

15:23 23.07.2019
Zelensky: Considering reviewed materials on Sheremet case, I think, it will be solved

Zelensky: Considering reviewed materials on Sheremet case, I think, it will be solved

14:32 23.07.2019
ENEMO observers positively evaluate voting process, vote-counting in Rada elections

ENEMO observers positively evaluate voting process, vote-counting in Rada elections

14:02 23.07.2019
Elections held in competitive, generally peaceful environment – ENEMO observers

Elections held in competitive, generally peaceful environment – ENEMO observers

13:49 23.07.2019
CEC with 95.01% of protocols processed: Servant of the People - 43.13% of votes, Opposition Platform – For Life - 13.06%, Batkivschyna - 8.18%, European Solidarity - 8.12%, Holos - 5,84%

CEC with 95.01% of protocols processed: Servant of the People - 43.13% of votes, Opposition Platform – For Life - 13.06%, Batkivschyna - 8.18%, European Solidarity - 8.12%, Holos - 5,84%

12:26 23.07.2019
OSCE/ODIHR hopes Ukraine switches to proportional elections system

OSCE/ODIHR hopes Ukraine switches to proportional elections system

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Batkivschyna retains 3rd place in Ukrainian parliamentary elections after 97% of votes counted

Ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky: Many Donbas residents who live Russia will return home after end of war

Groysman greets Johnson with appointment as UK PM

Riaboshapka considered as one of candidates for prosecutor general of Ukraine

Zelensky: Considering reviewed materials on Sheremet case, I think, it will be solved

LATEST

Joint mission of Russian, Chinese strategic bombers in airspace of Asia-Pacific region not aimed against third countries – Russian Aerospace Forces

Ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky: Many Donbas residents who live Russia will return home after end of war

Russian Supreme Court upholds sentence given to Ukrainian Hryb

Ukrainian TCG group in Minsk on July 31 intending to inform plans for Stanytsia Luhanska bridge repair

Groysman greets Johnson with appointment as UK PM

Ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk sues blogger Schneider to defend honor, dignity

U.S. giving financial, practical assistance for creating coast guard units in Mariupol, Berdiansk

Russia-led militants fire shells at Ukrainian army positions near Luhanske on Tuesday morning

Fate of law on special status of self-governance in ORDLO will depend on Normandy format talks, implementation of Minsk agreements

Lithuania to continue unwavering support to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, reforms process

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD