Zelensky congratulates Johnson on his election as UK's PM, says looking forward to their first meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Boris Johnson on his election as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, adding that he is looking forward to their first meeting.

"I sincerely congratulate Boris Johnson on his election as UK Prime Minister! I wish him all the success on his new post. I look forward to our first meeting and remain resolute to foster Ukraine-UK relations," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Former head of the British Foreign Ministry, Boris Johnson, was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party of Great Britain on Tuesday, July 23 following a vote. As a result, from Wednesday, July 24, Johnson is expected to succeed Teresa May as British Prime Minister.