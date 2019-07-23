Riaboshapka considered as one of candidates for prosecutor general of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Deputy Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka is considered as one of the candidates for the position of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Zelensky told reporters about this following a briefing at the Presidential Office in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Before that, the president declared that Ukraine needs a new prosecutor general.

As reported, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko is currently on an official leave, as was reported by his press secretary Larysa Sarhan on July 22.