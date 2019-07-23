Facts

U.S. giving financial, practical assistance for creating coast guard units in Mariupol, Berdiansk

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. in Ukraine William Taylor has said the United States is helping to develop quick reaction coast guard units of Ukraine's State Border Service in Mariupol (Donetsk region) and Berdiansk (Zaporizhia region) following Russia's aggression against Ukrainian ships near the Kerch Strait in November 2018.

Taylor said in 2018, $4 million was allocated for the development of such units during a roundtable on the development of State Border Service's Coast Guard in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Oleh Kostur, Head of the Coast Guard Directorate of the State Border Guard Service, talked about the practical implementation of the development of locations for the deployment of rapid response units as part of their work in the Black Sea, Sea of Azov and Danube River.

