Facts

14:32 23.07.2019

Fate of law on special status of self-governance in ORDLO will depend on Normandy format talks, implementation of Minsk agreements

2 min read
Fate of law on special status of self-governance in ORDLO will depend on Normandy format talks, implementation of Minsk agreements

Servant of the People Party head Dmytro Razumkov has said extending the term of the law on special status of self-governance in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) will depend on the format of Normandy format talks and implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"It will depend on the format of talks in the Normandy format, which is possible, if they go according to the president's plans and are expanded to include the UK and the United States, and will depend on implementation of the Minsk agreements and several other things," he said in an exclusive interview with the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

As reported, Ukraine's parliament on October 4, 2018 supported a draft bill submitted by the president, according to which a special procedure for local self-governance in ORDLO would be introduced from the day a corresponding law took force for a period lasting to December 31, 2019.

Corresponding law No. 9153 on changing Article 1 of the law on the special procedure of local self-governance in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions was adopted as a basis and in full by 245 members of parliament.

The law on the special procedure of local self-governance in ORDLO was adopted in September 2014 and came into force on October 18, 2014 for three years. The measure provides a special procedure of local self-governance in certain regions of Donbas taking force only "after fulfillment of all conditions listed in Article 10 of the law about, among other things, the withdrawal from Ukraine of all illegal military formations, their equipment, as well as fighters and mercenaries."

On October 6, 2017, parliament extended for one year the term of the law, which would have expired on October 18, 2018.

Tags: #razumkov #ordlo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:20 23.07.2019
Decisions of president-parliament-government 'triangle' will be taken jointly, publicly

Decisions of president-parliament-government 'triangle' will be taken jointly, publicly

11:25 23.07.2019
Rada Deputy Speaker should work in Ukraine's interests

Rada Deputy Speaker should work in Ukraine's interests

09:53 23.07.2019
There will be no people working for tycoons in Servant of People Party – Razumkov

There will be no people working for tycoons in Servant of People Party – Razumkov

10:50 21.07.2019
Razumkov predicts 'global' coalition talks after election results, concedes his presiding as Rada chairman

Razumkov predicts 'global' coalition talks after election results, concedes his presiding as Rada chairman

17:26 01.07.2019
It's important for Ukraine to extend law on special order of local self-government in ORDLO - French Ambassador

It's important for Ukraine to extend law on special order of local self-government in ORDLO - French Ambassador

18:28 18.06.2019
Rabinovych calls Ze!Team's position on land sales 'national catastrophe'

Rabinovych calls Ze!Team's position on land sales 'national catastrophe'

14:15 12.06.2019
First hundred candidates on Servant of the People's election list: who are they?

First hundred candidates on Servant of the People's election list: who are they?

12:00 24.05.2019
Khomchak says leaders of Ukrainian Armed Forces did not commission survey among soldiers about talks with 'LPR'/'DPR'

Khomchak says leaders of Ukrainian Armed Forces did not commission survey among soldiers about talks with 'LPR'/'DPR'

11:55 14.05.2019
Zelensky finds out about Giuliani scandal from media – Razumkov

Zelensky finds out about Giuliani scandal from media – Razumkov

15:00 01.05.2019
ORDLO residents, who get Russian passports, should be deprived of Ukrainian passports

ORDLO residents, who get Russian passports, should be deprived of Ukrainian passports

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Batkivschyna retains 3rd place in Ukrainian parliamentary elections after 97% of votes counted

Ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky: Many Donbas residents who live Russia will return home after end of war

Groysman greets Johnson with appointment as UK PM

Zelensky congratulates Johnson on his election as UK's PM, says looking forward to their first meeting

Riaboshapka considered as one of candidates for prosecutor general of Ukraine

LATEST

Joint mission of Russian, Chinese strategic bombers in airspace of Asia-Pacific region not aimed against third countries – Russian Aerospace Forces

Dismissal of several ambassadors shows Zelensky cares about foreign policy – ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky

Batkivschyna retains 3rd place in Ukrainian parliamentary elections after 97% of votes counted

Ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky: Many Donbas residents who live Russia will return home after end of war

Russian Supreme Court upholds sentence given to Ukrainian Hryb

Parliamentary elections well administered overall, despite minor violations

Ukrainian TCG group in Minsk on July 31 intending to inform plans for Stanytsia Luhanska bridge repair

Groysman greets Johnson with appointment as UK PM

More than 20 agrarian businessmen pass to Rada

Ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk sues blogger Schneider to defend honor, dignity

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD