Fate of law on special status of self-governance in ORDLO will depend on Normandy format talks, implementation of Minsk agreements

Servant of the People Party head Dmytro Razumkov has said extending the term of the law on special status of self-governance in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) will depend on the format of Normandy format talks and implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"It will depend on the format of talks in the Normandy format, which is possible, if they go according to the president's plans and are expanded to include the UK and the United States, and will depend on implementation of the Minsk agreements and several other things," he said in an exclusive interview with the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

As reported, Ukraine's parliament on October 4, 2018 supported a draft bill submitted by the president, according to which a special procedure for local self-governance in ORDLO would be introduced from the day a corresponding law took force for a period lasting to December 31, 2019.

Corresponding law No. 9153 on changing Article 1 of the law on the special procedure of local self-governance in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions was adopted as a basis and in full by 245 members of parliament.

The law on the special procedure of local self-governance in ORDLO was adopted in September 2014 and came into force on October 18, 2014 for three years. The measure provides a special procedure of local self-governance in certain regions of Donbas taking force only "after fulfillment of all conditions listed in Article 10 of the law about, among other things, the withdrawal from Ukraine of all illegal military formations, their equipment, as well as fighters and mercenaries."

On October 6, 2017, parliament extended for one year the term of the law, which would have expired on October 18, 2018.