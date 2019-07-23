No attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past 24 hours

There have been no attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over the past day, according to the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters.

"On July 22, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries adhered to the established ceasefire regime. There were no casualties from the Ukrainian side," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, one enemy troop was killed and another two were injured on July 22.

"Since Tuesday midnight, enemy troops have not violated an indefinite ban on the use of weapons. The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, while respecting the terms of the ceasefire," the staff added.