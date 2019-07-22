Belarus ready to broaden political dialogue with EU - Lukashenko

Belarus and the European Union should intensify their political dialogue, the country's president Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Today there are no hindrances to strengthening our dialogue on political as well as economic issues. Belarus is ready for that," Lukashenko was quoted by the BelTA state news agency as saying at a meeting with the Head of the EU Delegation to Belarus, Andrea Victorin, in Minsk on Monday.

"Let us move in this direction without expecting any events whatsoever, be they parliamentary or presidential elections. I think our relations are more important than all political campaigns, whether in your countries or ours," he said.