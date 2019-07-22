No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

Russia-led mercenaries haven't violated the ceasefire regime since Monday midnight, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"From the beginning of the current day, the enemy hasn't opened fire yet," the defense department said on its website.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military reliably control the situation on the contact line, observing the conditions of a complete ceasefire.

As it is known, a new ceasefire in Donetsk and Luhansk regions should have begun at 00:01 on the night of Sunday, July 21. An agreement on this was reached in Minsk on July 17 at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in Donbas.