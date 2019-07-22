Facts

13:29 22.07.2019

No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

1 min read
No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

Russia-led mercenaries haven't violated the ceasefire regime since Monday midnight, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"From the beginning of the current day, the enemy hasn't opened fire yet," the defense department said on its website.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military reliably control the situation on the contact line, observing the conditions of a complete ceasefire.

As it is known, a new ceasefire in Donetsk and Luhansk regions should have begun at 00:01 on the night of Sunday, July 21. An agreement on this was reached in Minsk on July 17 at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in Donbas.

Tags: #situation #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:31 21.07.2019
Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

14:47 21.07.2019
Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

09:27 21.07.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:49 20.07.2019
Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

17:10 19.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

09:27 16.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded in Donbas on July 15

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded in Donbas on July 15

11:13 15.07.2019
Russia-occupation forces make local resident cross mined territory – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces make local resident cross mined territory – JFO HQ

10:43 12.07.2019
One KIA, two WIA amid 24 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, two WIA amid 24 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

10:54 11.07.2019
Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, Pentagon delegation discuss disengagement in Stanytsia Luhanska area

Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, Pentagon delegation discuss disengagement in Stanytsia Luhanska area

10:10 11.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, nine wounded in Donbas on July 10 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed, nine wounded in Donbas on July 10 – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Interfax-Ukraine correspondent Olena Hryshchenko passes away

CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections stands at 49.84% – CEC data from all 199 constituencies

Servant of the People may form one-party majority for first time in Ukrainian parliament history

LATEST

One of Ukraine's Constitution authors, parliament's ex-deputy speaker Viktor Musiyaka passes away

Belarus ready to broaden political dialogue with EU - Lukashenko

Berlin waiting for final results of Ukrainian election – German govt

Parliamentary elections held in proper order, with minor violations – CANADEM mission

Interfax-Ukraine correspondent Olena Hryshchenko passes away

Fitch affirms Odesa at 'b-', outlook stable

CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

No legal grounds for early local elections – OPORA

CEC GETS 62.02% of E-PROTOCOLS: SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE - 42.49%, OPPOSITION PLATFORM – FOR LIFE - 12.98%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY - 8.56%, BATKIVSCHYNA - 8.01%, HOLOS - 6.34%

Nadiia Savchenko not elected to new Ukrainian parliament - preliminary results

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD