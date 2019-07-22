Canadian MFA congratulates Ukrainians on holding elections to parliament

The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated the Ukrainians on holding early parliamentary elections, assuring that Ottawa will continue to support Ukrainian people.

"Congratulations to the people of Ukraine on holding parliamentary elections today. Canada is proud to support free and fair elections in Ukraine, and we will continue to support the people of Ukraine as they build a secure, prosperous and democratic future," the Canadian Foreign Ministry said in the early hours of Monday (Kyiv time) on Twitter.