NSDC starts preparing meeting on energy security

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) intends to hold a meeting on energy security issues, taking into account proposals from the expert group.

"The next meeting of the expert group is expected, following which proposals will be submitted for inclusion in the draft decision of the NSDC meeting on energy security issues," the press service of the NSDC said, following the meeting of the expert group on protection of national interests in the energy sector held by secretary of the council Oleksandr Danyliuk.

At this meeting, members of the expert group reviewed the state and problematic issues of reforming the natural gas market of Ukraine, the unbundling by January 1, 2020 of the activities of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in accordance with the requirements of the European Union. In addition, the experts considered the issue of ensuring the supply of natural gas to Ukrainian consumers and the functioning of the Ukrainian gas transportation system.