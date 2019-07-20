Facts

14:11 20.07.2019

NSDC starts preparing meeting on energy security

1 min read
NSDC starts preparing meeting on energy security

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) intends to hold a meeting on energy security issues, taking into account proposals from the expert group.

"The next meeting of the expert group is expected, following which proposals will be submitted for inclusion in the draft decision of the NSDC meeting on energy security issues," the press service of the NSDC said, following the meeting of the expert group on protection of national interests in the energy sector held by secretary of the council Oleksandr Danyliuk.

At this meeting, members of the expert group reviewed the state and problematic issues of reforming the natural gas market of Ukraine, the unbundling by January 1, 2020 of the activities of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in accordance with the requirements of the European Union. In addition, the experts considered the issue of ensuring the supply of natural gas to Ukrainian consumers and the functioning of the Ukrainian gas transportation system.

Tags: #nsdc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:32 08.07.2019
SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

10:38 02.07.2019
Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk should address situation around attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle in Donbas – NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk should address situation around attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle in Donbas – NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

17:21 14.06.2019
NSDC expects advancing anti-corruption reform in defense industry with arrival of Abromavicius to Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

NSDC expects advancing anti-corruption reform in defense industry with arrival of Abromavicius to Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

15:13 13.06.2019
Modern missile technology a priority for Ukraine

Modern missile technology a priority for Ukraine

10:52 10.06.2019
Ex-deputy NSDC secretary Hladkovsky involved in media scandal around Ukroboronprom demands to punish radical people attacking his house

Ex-deputy NSDC secretary Hladkovsky involved in media scandal around Ukroboronprom demands to punish radical people attacking his house

17:31 01.06.2019
Govt should develop effective mechanism for improving situation at state mines

Govt should develop effective mechanism for improving situation at state mines

17:46 31.05.2019
Zelensky discusses demonopolization of Ukrainian energy markets at NSDC meeting

Zelensky discusses demonopolization of Ukrainian energy markets at NSDC meeting

16:09 31.05.2019
Zelensky changes NSDC composition, becomes its head – decree

Zelensky changes NSDC composition, becomes its head – decree

10:32 31.05.2019
Zelensky has no direct contacts with Russia, negotiating position being formed to discuss in Normandy format – NSDC secretary

Zelensky has no direct contacts with Russia, negotiating position being formed to discuss in Normandy format – NSDC secretary

10:07 31.05.2019
NSDC Secretary: there is question whether Ukraine will be gas transit country in 2020, this is challenge

NSDC Secretary: there is question whether Ukraine will be gas transit country in 2020, this is challenge

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

LATEST

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Over 60% of Russians approve of president's performance - VCIOM poll

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Ukraine's Committee of Voters records cases of agitation during pre-election silence

Opposition Platform-For Life demands that Vyshinsky be released from custody

Reconstruction of Kuchurhan-Pervomaisk, Reni-Giurgiulesti checkpoints on Ukraine-Moldova border 70% completed

Ukraine's Committee of Voters records cases of agitation during pre-election silence

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD