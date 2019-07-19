Zelensky dismisses ambassadors to 11 countries, in particular, U.S., Armenia, Turkmenistan, Cyprus, Argentina and Vatican

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, by his decrees, has dismissed Ukrainian ambassadors in 11 countries.

Presidential decrees dismiss Valeriy Chaly from the post of Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., to Antigua and Barbuda and Trinidad and Tobago (part-time), Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia Petro Lytvyn, and Ambassador to Turkmenistan Valentyn Shevaliov, the official website of the president reported.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Cyprus Borys Humeniuk, ambassador to Argentina and part-time to Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile, Yuriy Dudin, were dismissed.

Ambassador to Vietnam and part-time to Cambodia, Oleksiy Shovkoplias, ambassador to Morocco Yaroslav Koval, and ambassador to Jordan Serhiy Pasko, were also dismissed.

Zelensky fired ambassador of Ukraine to Nigeria and part-time to Ghana, Benin and Sierra Leone, Valeriy Aleksandruk, and ambassador to South Africa Taras Kuzmych.

In addition, Ambassador of Ukraine to Vatican and part-time to the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, Tetiana Izhevska, was also dismissed.