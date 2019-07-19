Facts

15:39 19.07.2019

European Parliament's resolution demonstrates Ukraine's continued support in fight against Russian aggression

European Parliament's resolution demonstrates Ukraine's continued support in fight against Russian aggression

The resolution of the European Parliament, adopted the day before, demonstrates the unwavering support of the European Union of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

"The decision of the European Parliament has demonstrated the continued solidarity of the EU with Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and the active support of the European community of Ukraine's efforts to free our citizens from Russian captivity," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted Friday.

Ukrainian diplomats also welcomed the European deputies' support for the EU sanctions policy against the Russian Federation and called for the introduction of new personal sanctions against those responsible for political persecution and oppression of human rights, as well as readiness to introduce additional economic restrictive measures against Russia.

As reported, on July 18, the European Parliament at a plenary session in Strasbourg adopted a condemning resolution on Russia, repeating accusations of violations of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, human rights, and non-compliance with other international obligations.

In its resolution the European Parliament "welcomes the Council decision to prolong the restrictive measures; reiterates its strong belief that the EU sanctions must not be lifted until Russia complies with its international obligations, including respecting the Minsk agreements."

Tags: #russia #ukraine #european_parliament #mfa
