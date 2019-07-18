Facts

18:42 18.07.2019

Baku ready to expand military cooperation with Kyiv - Azerbaijani defense minister

1 min read
Baku ready to expand military cooperation with Kyiv - Azerbaijani defense minister

Baku hopes to continue its military cooperation with Kyiv both bilaterally and under NATO programs, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Col. Gen. Zakir Hasanov said at a meeting with Ukraine's new ambassador to the country Vladyslav Kanevsky on Thursday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The minister additionally noted that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine is maintained both in the bilateral format and in the framework of a variety of NATO programs, and expressed his hope that this cooperation will continue," the statement said.

"For his part, the ambassador stressed that he will do his utmost to develop Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations and military cooperation in particular," it said.

Tags: #nato #azerbaijan #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:07 18.07.2019
Ukraine's state enterprise Hydrography asks UK, Norway to help remove Russia's maps of Ukrainian waters

Ukraine's state enterprise Hydrography asks UK, Norway to help remove Russia's maps of Ukrainian waters

19:20 17.07.2019
One out of three Ukrainians would vote for non-bloc status at referendum - survey

One out of three Ukrainians would vote for non-bloc status at referendum - survey

13:36 16.07.2019
Austrian vice-chancellor endorses Firtash's extradition to U.S.

Austrian vice-chancellor endorses Firtash's extradition to U.S.

09:27 16.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded in Donbas on July 15

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded in Donbas on July 15

16:17 12.07.2019
Level of shadow economy in 2018 down to 30% of GDP for first time in ten years – Economy ministry

Level of shadow economy in 2018 down to 30% of GDP for first time in ten years – Economy ministry

13:53 12.07.2019
G7 Ambassadors support prosecution of perpetrators of abuse of power, but note difference between current situation in Ukraine, post-revolutionary period

G7 Ambassadors support prosecution of perpetrators of abuse of power, but note difference between current situation in Ukraine, post-revolutionary period

09:49 12.07.2019
Czech APS Holding, Ukraine's Avistar launch pilot investment, toxic asset management project in Ukraine

Czech APS Holding, Ukraine's Avistar launch pilot investment, toxic asset management project in Ukraine

16:41 11.07.2019
NATO North Atlantic Council to visit Ukraine in late October

NATO North Atlantic Council to visit Ukraine in late October

10:54 11.07.2019
Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, Pentagon delegation discuss disengagement in Stanytsia Luhanska area

Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, Pentagon delegation discuss disengagement in Stanytsia Luhanska area

16:48 10.07.2019
Moldovan Premier Sandu to visit Ukraine on Thursday, to meet with Zelensky

Moldovan Premier Sandu to visit Ukraine on Thursday, to meet with Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Interior Ministry has information about possible complication of situation in approximately 85 electoral districts – Shkyriak

Ukraine opens new corruption inquiry in defense industry - Zelensky

Zelensky promises investors formation of professional technocratic govt after parliamentary elections

Zelensky: My political will alone is not enough for punishing Svynarchuk-type businessmen, other corrupt officials

Ukraine to develop simplified mechanism for granting citizenship to people who suffer from violation of rights, freedoms in their countries – Zelensky

LATEST

Interior Ministry has information about possible complication of situation in approximately 85 electoral districts – Shkyriak

Ukraine opens new corruption inquiry in defense industry - Zelensky

Third-country ombudsmen can be involved in solving problems of human rights violations in Crimea - rapporteur from Ukraine on results of OSCE meeting

Zelensky promises investors formation of professional technocratic govt after parliamentary elections

Zelensky: My political will alone is not enough for punishing Svynarchuk-type businessmen, other corrupt officials

Extending arrest to Ukrainian sailors is Kremlin's attempt to pressure Zelensky ahead of elections - Volker

Ukraine to develop simplified mechanism for granting citizenship to people who suffer from violation of rights, freedoms in their countries – Zelensky

Efforts to be made on disengagement of forces in three sectors on contact line – Bezsmertnyi

Members of parliament may be involved in illegal government bond schemes – Truba

UWC mission expects democratic, transparent and fair parliamentary elections in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD