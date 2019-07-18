Baku ready to expand military cooperation with Kyiv - Azerbaijani defense minister

Baku hopes to continue its military cooperation with Kyiv both bilaterally and under NATO programs, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Col. Gen. Zakir Hasanov said at a meeting with Ukraine's new ambassador to the country Vladyslav Kanevsky on Thursday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The minister additionally noted that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine is maintained both in the bilateral format and in the framework of a variety of NATO programs, and expressed his hope that this cooperation will continue," the statement said.

"For his part, the ambassador stressed that he will do his utmost to develop Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations and military cooperation in particular," it said.