16:56 18.07.2019

Zelensky promises investors formation of professional technocratic govt after parliamentary elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promises foreign investors the formation of a professional technocratic government in Ukraine after parliamentary elections.

"My goal is to make Ukraine one of the fastest growing and developing economies in Europe. I will promote this goal, and my new professional and technocratic government will also implement it," Zelensky said in his video message to foreign businesses calling to invest in Ukraine, posted on Facebook.

