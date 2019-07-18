SBI has questions about legality of procedure for purchasing tank engines – Truba

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has questions about the legality of the procedure for buying tank engines, SBI Director Roman Truba has said.

"There are several criminal cases in the defense sector. We are talking about embezzlement by high-ranking officials. This week we conducted several searches at armor factories and currently we have a question about the legality of purchasing tank engines," Truba said a National Anti-corruption Council meeting chaired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday.

"I don't want to get ahead of events, but in the criminal case there will be millions in losses after the expert analyses are conducted," Truba said.