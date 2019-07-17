Facts

13:51 17.07.2019

Health Ministry to raise foreign investment for construction of hospitals – Suprun

2 min read
Health Ministry to raise foreign investment for construction of hospitals – Suprun

The Health Ministry of Ukraine plans to raise foreign investment for the construction of new, modern hospitals.

The ministry is already in talks with some investors, acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun said on Facebook.

"We're looking for investment abroad to provide Ukrainians not only with high-quality medical care, but also new, modern hospitals. Now negotiations are continuing with the European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC, World Bank Group) and private foreign investors. And to buy new, valuable equipment for medical institutions, we are negotiating with governments of friendly countries – Japan, Canada and others. Investors are attracted by the transparency of the new health care system, and also the fact that we offer them to finance specific projects, and not processes or any potential changes. They clearly understand where the funds will go and will be able to follow up the results," Suprun wrote.

In addition, master plans and estimates of costs for building a hospital network for Poltava and Lviv regions are ready, she said.

"The master plans for a hospital network in Poltava and Lviv regions, which were developed jointly with the local communities, are ready now. Master plans are based on population estimates and information about morbidity and road condition. This means that it is already known which hospitals in which cities need to be built or strengthened, so that patients could see changes in infrastructure in a few years. Estimates of construction costs are also ready," she said.

According to Suprun, local communities, together with the World Bank, are developing such master plans for all regions of Ukraine.

Tags: #suprun #health_ministry
