Facts

12:53 16.07.2019

Holding early local elections will entrench criminal groups locally

1 min read
Holding early local elections will entrench criminal groups locally

Holding early local elections in Ukraine could entrench local criminal groups, Samopomich Party leader and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy has said.

"If you ask people on the street, they will say that elections are needed immediately, to expel everyone. This is the trend now. On the other hand, [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky will not be able to build a law enforcement system in six weeks that can remove criminal groups from local governments," Sadovy said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Sadovy said criminals are currently increasing their influence in local governments, and the "tacit consent" of parliament gives this process legitimacy.

"Therefore, early elections to local governments can strengthen the position of criminals and entrench them there. And they are ready for this. They are ready for elections tomorrow. Are civil society and its representatives ready for this? This is a very big question," he said.

Sadovy conceded that "there will be a temptation" to hold local elections ahead of schedule.

Tags: #sadovy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:37 01.03.2019
Sadovy says he withdraws as presidential candidate in favor of Hrytsenko

Sadovy says he withdraws as presidential candidate in favor of Hrytsenko

09:36 08.02.2019
Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Sadovy, Bondar, Shevchenko sign memo on fight against election fraud

Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Sadovy, Bondar, Shevchenko sign memo on fight against election fraud

14:49 20.09.2018
Lviv has no plans to buy government domestic loan bonds - mayor

Lviv has no plans to buy government domestic loan bonds - mayor

13:30 06.12.2017
SBU questions Sadovy in case on infringement against Ukraine's territorial integrity

SBU questions Sadovy in case on infringement against Ukraine's territorial integrity

10:59 05.12.2017
Case involving map depicting 'DPR, LPR' appearing at Lviv forum under investigation by SBU – Sadovy

Case involving map depicting 'DPR, LPR' appearing at Lviv forum under investigation by SBU – Sadovy

17:45 12.06.2017
City commission asks Cabinet to declare "environmental emergency" in Lviv

City commission asks Cabinet to declare "environmental emergency" in Lviv

12:20 29.05.2017
Incineration plant construction in Lviv will start late this year – Sadovy

Incineration plant construction in Lviv will start late this year – Sadovy

13:29 20.03.2017
Sadovy must start solving garbage problem in Lviv himself – Groysman

Sadovy must start solving garbage problem in Lviv himself – Groysman

14:38 12.11.2016
Lviv passes draft budget for 2017 - Sadovy

Lviv passes draft budget for 2017 - Sadovy

11:58 07.06.2016
Lviv mayor asking president and PM to declare Lviv, Malekhiv, Hrybovychi an environmental disaster area

Lviv mayor asking president and PM to declare Lviv, Malekhiv, Hrybovychi an environmental disaster area

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court recognizes constitutional language article of education law

Austrian vice-chancellor endorses Firtash's extradition to U.S.

Zelensky Office wants special parliamentary meeting on July 18 to adopt anti-corruption initiatives

Zelensky's office mulling possibility of early local elections

Vyshinsky against being swapped, intends to seek acquittal in Ukrainian court - Moskalkova

LATEST

Constitutional Court recognizes constitutional language article of education law

Austrian vice-chancellor endorses Firtash's extradition to U.S.

Zelensky Office wants special parliamentary meeting on July 18 to adopt anti-corruption initiatives

Two Donetsk region residents surrender to Ukraine's Kramatorsk police

Russia opposed to EU sanctions against Turkey

Zelensky's office mulling possibility of early local elections

Kyiv court hearing on Vyshinsky case rescheduled for July 19

Wizz Air to cancel part of flights from Kyiv on 17 routes on August 3-20

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded in Donbas on July 15

Vyshinsky against being swapped, intends to seek acquittal in Ukrainian court - Moskalkova

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD