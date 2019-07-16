Holding early local elections will entrench criminal groups locally

Holding early local elections in Ukraine could entrench local criminal groups, Samopomich Party leader and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy has said.

"If you ask people on the street, they will say that elections are needed immediately, to expel everyone. This is the trend now. On the other hand, [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky will not be able to build a law enforcement system in six weeks that can remove criminal groups from local governments," Sadovy said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Sadovy said criminals are currently increasing their influence in local governments, and the "tacit consent" of parliament gives this process legitimacy.

"Therefore, early elections to local governments can strengthen the position of criminals and entrench them there. And they are ready for this. They are ready for elections tomorrow. Are civil society and its representatives ready for this? This is a very big question," he said.

Sadovy conceded that "there will be a temptation" to hold local elections ahead of schedule.