Industrial facility where fuel stored burning in enemy shelling of Lviv – mayor

In the shelling of Lviv, one of the industrial facilities where fuel was stored is on fire, the housing infrastructure has not been damaged, Mayor Andriy Sadovy has said.

"Lviv. One of the industrial facilities where fuel is stored is on fire after the shelling. The housing infrastructure has not been damaged. All relevant services are working on the site. I ask everyone to stay in shelters until the cancelation of the air raid alert," the mayor said in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky said that five people have been injured in rocket attacks within Lviv, according to preliminary data.