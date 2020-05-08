Facts

12:53 08.05.2020

Record 65 new cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Lviv region over past day, Sadovy gathers quick response headquarters

Record 65 new cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Lviv region over past day, Sadovy gathers quick response headquarters

Over the past day in the Lviv region, 65 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded, which is the largest number during conducting PCR tests, the press service of Lviv City Council reported on Friday morning.

Thus, the total number of infected people in the region is 660.

As a result, the total number of victims of infection in the region increased to 18.

In connection with the increase in the incidence, mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy has convened a meeting of the city headquarters on countering coronavirus.

Tags: #lviv_region #coronavirus #sadovy
