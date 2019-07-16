Zelensky Office wants special parliamentary meeting on July 18 to adopt anti-corruption initiatives

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka has announced plans to convene an extraordinary meeting of Ukraine's parliament to adopt anti-corruption initiatives.

"We want to convene an extraordinary parliamentary meeting on Thursday [July 18]. We will demand the parliament pass legislation that would enable the Anti-Corruption Court to work effectively. We will demand the adoption of a bill on illegal enrichment," he said at a forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.