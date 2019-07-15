Facts

13:21 15.07.2019

Court lifts seizure of 415 real estate assets related to Kolomoisky

2 min read
Court lifts seizure of 415 real estate assets related to Kolomoisky

 Kyiv's Pechersky District Court on July 5 granted the request of Privatoffice LLC, which has ties to Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, and lifted the arrest of 415 of the company's properties.

The corresponding decision is in the unified court rulings register dated July 12.

The judge came to the conclusion "that the arrest was imposed without evidence of the proportionality of the value of the real estate that was arrested, with the amount of damage caused by the criminal offense," according to the case file.

The arrest was imposed on April 5, 2017 on land, non-residential, office premises in different regions of Ukraine at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) in criminal proceedings related to the issuance of loans by PrivatBank (prior to its nationalization) to related persons on unfavorable conditions, which incurred legal debts of UAH 373 million.

As reported, Ukraine's government on December 18, 2016, citing an offer made by the National Bank of Ukraine and PrivatBank owners Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, nationalized PrivatBank and infused in it more than UAH 155 billion of capital.

PrivatBank's ex-owners have said they consider the nationalization illegal, while Ukraine has demanded additional compensation from them for damages. The parties are currently engaged in litigation in Ukraine and abroad.

According to the NBU, PrivatBank ranked first among 77 Ukrainian banks as of April 1, 2019 in terms of total assets (UAH 525.698 billion).

Tags: #court #kolomoisky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 15.07.2019
Kyiv court allows JKX to proceed with execution of London arbitration decision to recover $12 mln of damages

Kyiv court allows JKX to proceed with execution of London arbitration decision to recover $12 mln of damages

18:14 12.07.2019
Italian court verdict for Markiv will be contested – Avakov

Italian court verdict for Markiv will be contested – Avakov

17:37 12.07.2019
Italian court sentences national guard Markiv to 24 years in prison

Italian court sentences national guard Markiv to 24 years in prison

12:17 12.07.2019
Court launches proceedings in cases to recover funds from Kolomoisky under NBU's claim

Court launches proceedings in cases to recover funds from Kolomoisky under NBU's claim

14:54 10.07.2019
EU Delegation calls on Rada MPs to adopt draft law on HACC

EU Delegation calls on Rada MPs to adopt draft law on HACC

11:43 08.07.2019
Court suspends govt resolution about right to hire, fire Naftogaz board chairman, board members

Court suspends govt resolution about right to hire, fire Naftogaz board chairman, board members

14:02 06.07.2019
Court rejects Party of Pensioners' lawsuit to cancel registration of Saakashvili as candidate for deputy

Court rejects Party of Pensioners' lawsuit to cancel registration of Saakashvili as candidate for deputy

16:36 05.07.2019
Kolomoisky says assets worth $7.5-8 bln

Kolomoisky says assets worth $7.5-8 bln

14:37 05.07.2019
UK court to freeze $145 mln in Nord Stream dividends to Gazprom

UK court to freeze $145 mln in Nord Stream dividends to Gazprom

13:39 05.07.2019
PM criticizes judge's decision to lock payment dividends for 2018 by Naftogaz

PM criticizes judge's decision to lock payment dividends for 2018 by Naftogaz

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vyshinsky against being swapped, intends to seek acquittal in Ukrainian court - Moskalkova

Denisova hopes she will exchange lists of detained Ukrainians, Russians with her Russian counterpart on July 16

Lukashenko accepts Zelensky's invitation to attend Forum of Regions in Zhytomyr

TV channel 112 Ukraine advised against screening Oliver Stone's documentary

Denisova, Moskalkova to meet in Kyiv on Monday

LATEST

Vyshinsky against being swapped, intends to seek acquittal in Ukrainian court - Moskalkova

Zelensky's rep in Crimea to focus on de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea, elimination of discrimination

Ukraine's presidential elections demonstrate increased level of trust in electoral system – head of UWC Mission Czolij

Denisova hopes she will exchange lists of detained Ukrainians, Russians with her Russian counterpart on July 16

Lukashenko accepts Zelensky's invitation to attend Forum of Regions in Zhytomyr

TV channel 112 Ukraine advised against screening Oliver Stone's documentary

Denisova, Moskalkova to meet in Kyiv on Monday

Ukrainian air-assault troops pass JMTG-U course with honors – Defense ministry

Russia-occupation forces make local resident cross mined territory – JFO HQ

Servant of the People ready to expose Danyliuk, Abromavičius to lustration – head of party's election campaign

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD