Facts

12:05 15.07.2019

Ukrainian air-assault troops pass JMTG-U course with honors – Defense ministry

1 min read
Ukrainian air-assault troops pass JMTG-U course with honors – Defense ministry

The closing ceremony of the 95th Independent Air Assault Brigade's participation in training at the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine (JMTG – U) has been held at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security of Hetman Petro Sahaidachny Army National Academy.

"Words of congratulations to the servicemen were spoken by the head of the Training Center for training units of the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, Colonel Pavlo Rozhko, who said the unit had mastered the training program perfectly," Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Facebook on Sunday.

During his speech, JMTG-U Commander U.S. Lieutenant Colonel Robert Tracy said he was satisfied and impressed with the knowledge of each soldier.

"The Ukrainian paratroopers are the elite who show their abilities not only performing tasks as intended, but also during study."

Tags: #army
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:22 19.04.2019
Zelensky's team to provide professional army, recruit combat officers to command it

Zelensky's team to provide professional army, recruit combat officers to command it

10:08 14.03.2019
Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

13:10 04.03.2019
Poroshenko publicly urges NABU, SAPO to investigate publications of corruption in army

Poroshenko publicly urges NABU, SAPO to investigate publications of corruption in army

09:59 14.01.2019
Ukraine, Turkey sign contract on purchase of assault drones Bayraktar TB2 for Ukrainian Army – Poroshenko

Ukraine, Turkey sign contract on purchase of assault drones Bayraktar TB2 for Ukrainian Army – Poroshenko

16:37 21.09.2018
Army cannot be strong with weak economy - Groysman

Army cannot be strong with weak economy - Groysman

10:05 07.09.2018
Ukrainian Army is guarantor of Ukrainian independence – Poroshenko

Ukrainian Army is guarantor of Ukrainian independence – Poroshenko

12:39 24.08.2018
Ukrainian army to reinforce NATO's eastern flank in exchange for collective security guarantee - Poroshenko

Ukrainian army to reinforce NATO's eastern flank in exchange for collective security guarantee - Poroshenko

16:18 09.05.2018
JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 4 WIA amid 21 enemy attacks on Ukrainian Army positions

JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 4 WIA amid 21 enemy attacks on Ukrainian Army positions

17:04 01.05.2018
Upgraded combat module 'Duplet' for armored vehicles successfully tested - Poroshenko

Upgraded combat module 'Duplet' for armored vehicles successfully tested - Poroshenko

13:05 27.04.2018
Ukraine faces colossal challenge to strengthen defense capabilities – Poroshenko

Ukraine faces colossal challenge to strengthen defense capabilities – Poroshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vyshinsky against being swapped, intends to seek acquittal in Ukrainian court - Moskalkova

Denisova hopes she will exchange lists of detained Ukrainians, Russians with her Russian counterpart on July 16

Court lifts seizure of 415 real estate assets related to Kolomoisky

Lukashenko accepts Zelensky's invitation to attend Forum of Regions in Zhytomyr

TV channel 112 Ukraine advised against screening Oliver Stone's documentary

LATEST

Vyshinsky against being swapped, intends to seek acquittal in Ukrainian court - Moskalkova

Zelensky's rep in Crimea to focus on de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea, elimination of discrimination

Ukraine's presidential elections demonstrate increased level of trust in electoral system – head of UWC Mission Czolij

Denisova hopes she will exchange lists of detained Ukrainians, Russians with her Russian counterpart on July 16

Court lifts seizure of 415 real estate assets related to Kolomoisky

Lukashenko accepts Zelensky's invitation to attend Forum of Regions in Zhytomyr

TV channel 112 Ukraine advised against screening Oliver Stone's documentary

Denisova, Moskalkova to meet in Kyiv on Monday

Russia-occupation forces make local resident cross mined territory – JFO HQ

Servant of the People ready to expose Danyliuk, Abromavičius to lustration – head of party's election campaign

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD