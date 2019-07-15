Ukrainian air-assault troops pass JMTG-U course with honors – Defense ministry

The closing ceremony of the 95th Independent Air Assault Brigade's participation in training at the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine (JMTG – U) has been held at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security of Hetman Petro Sahaidachny Army National Academy.

"Words of congratulations to the servicemen were spoken by the head of the Training Center for training units of the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, Colonel Pavlo Rozhko, who said the unit had mastered the training program perfectly," Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Facebook on Sunday.

During his speech, JMTG-U Commander U.S. Lieutenant Colonel Robert Tracy said he was satisfied and impressed with the knowledge of each soldier.

"The Ukrainian paratroopers are the elite who show their abilities not only performing tasks as intended, but also during study."