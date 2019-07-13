NABU summons Lutsenko for questioning on July 15 – Sarhan

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has summoned Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko for questioning on July 15 in connection with the handing over of Euromaidan participant Ivan Bubenchyk to another composition of prosecutors, spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General Larysa Sarhan told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Yes, I confirm," she told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

According to her, Lutsenko is summoned for questioning by the NABU about the procedural decision on the transfer of criminal proceedings against a member of Euromaidan Ivan Bubenchyk to the prosecutors headed by Deputy Prosecutor General Anzhela Stryzhevska.