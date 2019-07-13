Facts

15:43 13.07.2019

NABU summons Lutsenko for questioning on July 15 – Sarhan

1 min read
NABU summons Lutsenko for questioning on July 15 – Sarhan

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has summoned Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko for questioning on July 15 in connection with the handing over of Euromaidan participant Ivan Bubenchyk to another composition of prosecutors, spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General Larysa Sarhan told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Yes, I confirm," she told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

According to her, Lutsenko is summoned for questioning by the NABU about the procedural decision on the transfer of criminal proceedings against a member of Euromaidan Ivan Bubenchyk to the prosecutors headed by Deputy Prosecutor General Anzhela Stryzhevska.

Tags: #nabu #lutsenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:02 09.07.2019
NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

17:03 09.07.2019
NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

18:55 08.07.2019
SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

15:35 08.07.2019
PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

12:26 02.07.2019
Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

17:16 19.06.2019
Ukraine to arrest Kharchenko suspected in MH17 flight tragedy – Lutsenko

Ukraine to arrest Kharchenko suspected in MH17 flight tragedy – Lutsenko

16:50 18.06.2019
Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

14:31 14.06.2019
Ukrainian law enforcers detain 'DPR' CEC chief responsible for organizing 2014 sham referendum

Ukrainian law enforcers detain 'DPR' CEC chief responsible for organizing 2014 sham referendum

16:11 11.06.2019
Zelensky asks parliament to dismiss chief prosecutor Lutsenko

Zelensky asks parliament to dismiss chief prosecutor Lutsenko

17:05 10.06.2019
Zelensky Administration recommends Lutsenko pay attention to visits of Boiko and Medvedchuk to Russia

Zelensky Administration recommends Lutsenko pay attention to visits of Boiko and Medvedchuk to Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky demands resignation of Acting Head of State Fiscal Service Vlasov

No Medvedchuk among participants of Ukrainian side in TCG – Bezsmertny

Unknown person fires grenade launcher at TV channel's building in Kyiv, no one hurt

Yelchenko lays blame on UN leaders for ignoring shelling attacks on Ukrainian doctors in Donbas

Normandy format experts fail to drastically narrow gap between stances at meeting in Paris, dialogue to be continued - source

LATEST

Political prisoner Lytvynov released from Dykanka facility - deputy head of Justice Ministry

Zelensky demands resignation of Acting Head of State Fiscal Service Vlasov

Ukraine expresses support for Sentsov on his birthday, again demands that Russia release him

No Medvedchuk among participants of Ukrainian side in TCG – Bezsmertny

CEC registers 658 foreign observers, incl. 595 from OSCE/ODIHR

Unknown person fires grenade launcher at TV channel's building in Kyiv, no one hurt

Yelchenko lays blame on UN leaders for ignoring shelling attacks on Ukrainian doctors in Donbas

Normandy format experts fail to drastically narrow gap between stances at meeting in Paris, dialogue to be continued - source

Poroshenko to meet with new EP deputies, leaders of European parties in Strasbourg on July 17

Italian court verdict for Markiv will be contested – Avakov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD