EU Delegation calls on Rada MPs to adopt draft law on HACC

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine calls on the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada to adopt a bill that will eliminate the potential problem of overloading the judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) and will ensure the effectiveness of the consideration of criminal proceedings on corruption crimes of officials.

"We encourage MPs to make best use of last plenary session and adopt key bill No.10426 clarifying High Anti-Corruption Court's jurisdiction," the press service of the EU Delegation to Ukraine said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Diplomats said it is important for anti-corruption efforts that the High Anti-Corruption Court focus only on cases investigated by National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and is not swamped with thousands of other cases.