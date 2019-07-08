Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

Five documents on cooperation between Kyiv and Brussels were signed at the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv on Monday, July 8.

In particular, the parties signed an agreement on the financing of the second phase of the U-LEAD project in Ukraine, aimed at attracting EU assistance to stimulate the implementation of the decentralization reform, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent. It is estimated that the total EU contribution under the agreement is EUR 40 million.

What is more, an agreement was signed on financing measures to support Ukraine in the implementation of key reforms and the implementation of the provisions of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU in terms of the free trade area (FTA), in particular in the areas of agriculture, environment, energy, government procurement, business and investment climate, trade, labor relations. Thus, the EU's total contribution is EUR 44 million.

In addition, the parties signed an agreement on financing the second phase of the Anti-Corruption Initiative with a total budget of EUR 22.9 million. The project is aimed, in particular, at enhancing the independence, effectiveness and sustainability of anti-corruption institutions.

Another signed agreement covers the support of civil society and culture and provides for raising EU funding in the amount of EUR 10 million to enhance the capabilities of civil society organizations and cultural institutions.

The parties also signed an additional agreement on amending the Agreement on the financing of the EU support program for the east of Ukraine to allocate additional EUR10 million. Thus, assistance will be aimed at providing improved access to administrative and social services for internally displaced persons, including in the area adjacent to the contact line; measures aimed at the development of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises; supporting sectoral reforms and structural changes in health, education and critical infrastructure.