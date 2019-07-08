Facts

17:57 08.07.2019

Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

2 min read
Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

Five documents on cooperation between Kyiv and Brussels were signed at the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv on Monday, July 8.

In particular, the parties signed an agreement on the financing of the second phase of the U-LEAD project in Ukraine, aimed at attracting EU assistance to stimulate the implementation of the decentralization reform, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent. It is estimated that the total EU contribution under the agreement is EUR 40 million.

What is more, an agreement was signed on financing measures to support Ukraine in the implementation of key reforms and the implementation of the provisions of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU in terms of the free trade area (FTA), in particular in the areas of agriculture, environment, energy, government procurement, business and investment climate, trade, labor relations. Thus, the EU's total contribution is EUR 44 million.

In addition, the parties signed an agreement on financing the second phase of the Anti-Corruption Initiative with a total budget of EUR 22.9 million. The project is aimed, in particular, at enhancing the independence, effectiveness and sustainability of anti-corruption institutions.

Another signed agreement covers the support of civil society and culture and provides for raising EU funding in the amount of EUR 10 million to enhance the capabilities of civil society organizations and cultural institutions.

The parties also signed an additional agreement on amending the Agreement on the financing of the EU support program for the east of Ukraine to allocate additional EUR10 million. Thus, assistance will be aimed at providing improved access to administrative and social services for internally displaced persons, including in the area adjacent to the contact line; measures aimed at the development of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises; supporting sectoral reforms and structural changes in health, education and critical infrastructure.

Tags: #eu #summit #ukraine #documents
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:34 09.07.2019
Ukraine ready to talk with EU to strengthen trade in 2020 – Groysman

Ukraine ready to talk with EU to strengthen trade in 2020 – Groysman

18:55 08.07.2019
SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

18:44 08.07.2019
EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

18:34 08.07.2019
EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

17:49 08.07.2019
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

17:46 08.07.2019
Tusk: Now the Minsk agreements must be fulfilled by both sides like never before, especially by Russia

Tusk: Now the Minsk agreements must be fulfilled by both sides like never before, especially by Russia

16:29 08.07.2019
Tymoshenko blames initiative of holding TV link with Russian channel on ex-president Poroshenko

Tymoshenko blames initiative of holding TV link with Russian channel on ex-president Poroshenko

16:24 08.07.2019
Ukraine-EU summit begins in Kyiv

Ukraine-EU summit begins in Kyiv

14:58 08.07.2019
Danyliuk confirms his interest in position of prime-minister

Danyliuk confirms his interest in position of prime-minister

14:23 08.07.2019
Presidential Office wants to expand lustration for elected officials

Presidential Office wants to expand lustration for elected officials

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Tusk: Now the Minsk agreements must be fulfilled by both sides like never before, especially by Russia

LATEST

Russia-occupation forces shell Ukrainian positions 17 times on July 8, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

VGTRK says no reason to cancel TV link with Ukrainian channel

Kremlin hails Russian-Ukrainian televised linkup initiative

Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne cancels TV linkup with Russia due to threats

Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to keep calm, not to fall for provocations, promises response

Seven parties can enter parliament

SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

Danyliuk regards announced TV link-up with Russia as provocation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD