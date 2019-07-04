Facts

10:15 04.07.2019

Constructive dialogue with Zelensky possible if he directly interacts with Donbas

Constructive dialogue with Zelensky possible if he directly interacts with Donbas

Relations between Moscow and Kyiv may improve if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky keeps his election promises, including direct dialogue with Donbas, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in an interview ahead of his visit.

"Yes, it is possible if Mr. Zelensky starts carrying out his election promises, including if he engages in direct contact with his compatriots in Donbass and stops labelling them 'separatists,' if the Ukrainian authorities implement the Minsk Agreements rather than ignore them," Putin said in response to the question whether constructive dialogue might be established with Zelensky.

"Forced Ukrainization, bans on using the Russian language, which is native for millions of Ukrainian citizens, including teaching in Russian in universities and schools, frenzy of neo-Nazism, civil conflict in the south-east of the country, attempts of the previous government to break the fragile inter-faith peace - it is only a small part of the ugly 'baggage' the new President will have to deal with," Putin said.

"Therefore, I shall repeat: the Ukrainian citizens do not want any declarations from V. Zelensky and his team - they want real action and quick changes for the better," he said.

"And, certainly, the Kiev authorities should finally understand that confrontation between Russia and Ukraine is not in the common interests unlike the development of pragmatic cooperation based on trust and mutual understanding. And we are ready for that," Putin said.

 

Tags: #zelensky #donbas #putin
