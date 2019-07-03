Facts

12:46 03.07.2019

Portnov opens investigations in Panama, other island states into Poroshenko's offshore accounts there

Ex-Deputy Presidential Administration head under disgraced ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has said he initiated several investigations in Panama and other island states regarding offshore companies, which may be associated with ex-President Petro Poroshenko.

"I inform you that I have completed the formal procedures for the transfer of authority to lawyers and independent detectives to represent my interests in state and judicial bodies of Panama and a number of island states in relation to offshore companies affiliated with Poroshenko," Portnov said on Facebook on Tuesday.

He added that he expects local colleagues to search, systematize and make public information about alleged money laundering by Poroshenko and his entourage.

Tags: #investigation #panama #poroshenko #portnov
Interfax-Ukraine
