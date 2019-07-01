Facts

13:39 01.07.2019

One Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded in enemy attack on medical vehicle near Vodiane – JFO HQ

1 min read
One Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded in enemy attack on medical vehicle near Vodiane – JFO HQ

 Russia-led forces shelled a medical vehicle of Ukraine's Joint Forces near the village of Vodiane, Donetsk region; one Ukrainian soldier was killed, another two were wounded, one of them is in a critical condition.

"As a result of a direct hit by an anti-tank guided missile fired by enemy fighters, one soldier died on the spot. Two more members of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) were wounded. In particular, one of the wounded is a military doctor, he is in a critical condition," the JFO said on Facebook on Monday.

The attack started at about 10:50 local time on July 1 when JFO military doctors were evacuating a wounded Ukrainian soldier near Vodiane.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:58 01.07.2019
Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

15:19 01.07.2019
Military doctor wounded in enemy attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle near Vodiane in Donbas dies – JFO

Military doctor wounded in enemy attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle near Vodiane in Donbas dies – JFO

13:48 29.06.2019
Militants impede OSCE monitoring by drones

Militants impede OSCE monitoring by drones

12:46 29.06.2019
No casualties reported amid 32 attacks by Russia-led forces

No casualties reported amid 32 attacks by Russia-led forces

16:06 28.06.2019
Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to first class private Andriy Volos posthumously, awards other soldiers

Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to first class private Andriy Volos posthumously, awards other soldiers

11:37 28.06.2019
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 37 attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 37 attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

10:50 27.06.2019
Seven Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 39 attacks by Russia-led forces

Seven Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 39 attacks by Russia-led forces

14:47 26.06.2019
JFO staff reports on first disengagement of Ukrainian units in Stanytsia Luhanska under OSCE observation

JFO staff reports on first disengagement of Ukrainian units in Stanytsia Luhanska under OSCE observation

09:56 25.06.2019
Two servicemen wounded, two have battlefield injuries amid 44 enemy attacks of in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Two servicemen wounded, two have battlefield injuries amid 44 enemy attacks of in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:22 24.06.2019
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 34 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 34 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBI investigating purchase of Pryamiy TV channel, details protected by investigation secrecy

Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

It's important for Ukraine to extend law on special order of local self-government in ORDLO - French Ambassador

Zelensky appoints Dmytro Neskromny SBU deputy chief – decree

Multinational Sea Breeze 2019 exercises kick off in Ukraine

LATEST

SBI investigating purchase of Pryamiy TV channel, details protected by investigation secrecy

It's important for Ukraine to extend law on special order of local self-government in ORDLO - French Ambassador

President Zelensky demands Ukrainian FM be punished

Zelensky appoints Dmytro Neskromny SBU deputy chief – decree

Multinational Sea Breeze 2019 exercises kick off in Ukraine

Ukrainian Supreme Court allows Yanukovych's chief of staff to run for Rada

Ukrainian sailors face final indictment in Russia

Zelensky to meet with Volker in Toronto on July 2

Parliament speaker Parubiy: We cannot allow Russian observers as part of PACE mission at Rada elections in Ukraine

Zelensky hopes disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska will become first step towards stable ceasefire in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD