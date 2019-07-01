One Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded in enemy attack on medical vehicle near Vodiane – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces shelled a medical vehicle of Ukraine's Joint Forces near the village of Vodiane, Donetsk region; one Ukrainian soldier was killed, another two were wounded, one of them is in a critical condition.

"As a result of a direct hit by an anti-tank guided missile fired by enemy fighters, one soldier died on the spot. Two more members of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) were wounded. In particular, one of the wounded is a military doctor, he is in a critical condition," the JFO said on Facebook on Monday.

The attack started at about 10:50 local time on July 1 when JFO military doctors were evacuating a wounded Ukrainian soldier near Vodiane.