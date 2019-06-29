NATO generates around three-quarters of forces required for Four Thirties initiative

By 2020, NATO Member States will complete work as part of the Alliance's Four Thirties readiness initiative, known as "Four 30s," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"This morning, we discussed our work to strengthen NATO's defense and deterrence. This includes our readiness initiative, known as the 'Four Thirties.' Allies will make available: 30 combat ships; 30 land battalions; 30 air squadrons; to be ready within 30 days," he said at a press conference in Brussels following the meetings of NATO Defense Ministers on June 27.

"We have already generated around three-quarters of the forces required. There is still work to do, but by the end of the year, we aim to be at full strength," he added.

As reported, on July 11, 2018, NATO officially approved a new initiative on the readiness of the Alliance's forces, called the Four Thirties. In accordance with the new initiative, the Alliance plans by 2020 to create 30 mechanized battalions, 30 combat ships and 30 air squadrons, ready for deployment if necessary within 30 days or within a shorter period.

NATO explained that the initiative is necessary to ensure a quick response and mobilization of the Alliance's forces in the event of crisis, an active threat of the invasion of NATO territory or the occurrence of conflict. It is assumed that these forces may be pulled from all countries of the Alliance in the event of a crisis to support the NATO forces stationed in the Baltic States and Poland.