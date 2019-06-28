Facts

13:15 28.06.2019

U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

1 min read
U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

The U.S. Senate has adopted a draft National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which foresees the expanded assistance to Ukraine in the sphere of security and defense in 2020 compared with 2019, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has reported.

"The U.S. Senate has passed a draft document proposing to expand the security assistance to Ukraine to $300 million," the Embassy said.

According to the report, this is $50 million more than the current year's sum. The document assigns $100 million only for lethal weapons.

"It is proposed to expand U.S. assistance in strengthening the defense capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by including coastal defenses; anti-ship missiles; and systems that enhance the effectiveness of troop control, in particular, air defense and coastal defense," the Embassy said.

According to the procedure, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2020 will come into force after it is approved by the House of Representatives, as well as signed by the President of the United States.

Tags: #usa #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:19 28.06.2019
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister assures NATO member states' representatives of Ukraine's commitment to NATO integration

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister assures NATO member states' representatives of Ukraine's commitment to NATO integration

18:42 27.06.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine does not need mediators in prisoners swaps

Zelensky: Ukraine does not need mediators in prisoners swaps

17:46 27.06.2019
Prices of electricity for small non-households to grow by 10-25% from July 1

Prices of electricity for small non-households to grow by 10-25% from July 1

17:40 27.06.2019
Zelensky: I learnt from the Internet about Russia's note on return of Ukrainian sailors and Ukrainian MFA's response to it

Zelensky: I learnt from the Internet about Russia's note on return of Ukrainian sailors and Ukrainian MFA's response to it

16:28 27.06.2019
Ukrenergo signs agreement with ENTSO-E on exchange of data on Transparency Platform

Ukrenergo signs agreement with ENTSO-E on exchange of data on Transparency Platform

16:26 27.06.2019
Developer of ticket sales service Unit accuses group of Ukrzaliznytsia's officials of pressing on company

Developer of ticket sales service Unit accuses group of Ukrzaliznytsia's officials of pressing on company

16:12 27.06.2019
EU sanctions against Russia prolonged until January 31, 2020

EU sanctions against Russia prolonged until January 31, 2020

14:45 27.06.2019
'DPR,' 'LPR' heads agree with Medvedchuk on handing over four captives to Kyiv

'DPR,' 'LPR' heads agree with Medvedchuk on handing over four captives to Kyiv

14:16 27.06.2019
Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

13:57 27.06.2019
European Solidarity party: We are witnessing the destruction of the Council of Europe

European Solidarity party: We are witnessing the destruction of the Council of Europe

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky awards Order For Courage of 3rd Class to MP Tymchuk posthumously

Ukrainians released by Donetsk, Luhansk to arrive in Kyiv on Friday

Kuchma observes forces' disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska

Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 14 foreigners who defended Ukraine's territorial integrity

LATEST

Four Ukrainians freed in occupied Donbas arrive in Kyiv

Zelensky awards Order For Courage of 3rd Class to MP Tymchuk posthumously

Ukrainians released by Donetsk, Luhansk to arrive in Kyiv on Friday

Kuchma observes forces' disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska

Constitutional Court's decision on NCER gives rise to clearly define limits of powers of president, Rada, govt, other public authorities – president's representative in govt

Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

Zelensky awards title Hero of Ukraine to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster Ananenko, Bespalov, Baranov

Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to first class private Andriy Volos posthumously, awards other soldiers

Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 14 foreigners who defended Ukraine's territorial integrity

FM posts Russia's note, Ukraine's response on Ukrainian sailors in social network

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD