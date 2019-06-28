U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

The U.S. Senate has adopted a draft National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which foresees the expanded assistance to Ukraine in the sphere of security and defense in 2020 compared with 2019, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has reported.

"The U.S. Senate has passed a draft document proposing to expand the security assistance to Ukraine to $300 million," the Embassy said.

According to the report, this is $50 million more than the current year's sum. The document assigns $100 million only for lethal weapons.

"It is proposed to expand U.S. assistance in strengthening the defense capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by including coastal defenses; anti-ship missiles; and systems that enhance the effectiveness of troop control, in particular, air defense and coastal defense," the Embassy said.

According to the procedure, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2020 will come into force after it is approved by the House of Representatives, as well as signed by the President of the United States.